New Delhi, A year after the tragic Rajinder Nagar coaching center tragedy that claimed the lives of three students, the Delhi Development Authority is turning grief into a transformative change one library at a time. Started in response to tragic Rajinder Nagar incident, DDA to open 3 more 'Aarambh' libraries

After the incident Lt Governor VK Saxena had directed DDA to provide a conducive reading environment for the students of Delhi.

"On July 28, LG VK Saxena is likely to inaugurate the third ‘Aarambh’ library in Dwarka Sector-16B. In addition to the library and reading room, the premises include ‘Cafe Vardaan’ and an open-air gym," a DDA official told PTI.

Following the success of the pilot facility in Rajinder Nagar, the third Aarambh Library will offer a range of amenities, including modular tables with built-in pop-up power sockets, high-speed Wi-Fi, secure locker cabinets, dedicated display units, and racks for newspapers and magazines, the official added.

The fully air-conditioned facilities also include separate restrooms for men and women, an accessible toilet, a cafeteria, an outdoor seating area, and an open-air gym, the official said.

"Each Aarambh library accommodates around 60 students per shift, allowing a total of 180 students to use the facility daily across three 8-hour shifts,” the official said.

According to the official, the access is priced at a nominal rate of ₹1,000 per user monthly at all the libraries.

To ensure safety, the premises are monitored through CCTV and equipped with seamless Wi-Fi coverage.

Earlier this month, a library was opened in South Delhi's Adchini, a popular student hub near premier institutions like JNU and IIT Delhi. The remaining two libraries in Vikaspuri and Rohini are scheduled to open within the next one to two months.

"More than 90 per cent of the construction is complete at both locations. We expect to open them next month," the official added.

The Vikaspuri library will provide much-needed reading spaces for students from west Delhi areas such as Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, and Rajouri Garden.

The Rohini library will serve students in and around the Rohini sub-city in North West Delhi, including Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Haider Pur and adjoining areas.

The Aarambh initiative reflects a commitment to transforming underutilised community halls into modern, inclusive learning zones, offering Delhi’s students a safe and affordable alternative to unsafe and overcrowded coaching centers.

