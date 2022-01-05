State council of ministers ignored advice on ration scheme: L-G to Delhi HC

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that his repeated advice to the Delhi government to address the violation of National Food Security Act (NFSA), as flagged by the Union government in the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, have not been considered by the state council of ministers.

Arguing before a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, advocate DP Singh, read out a file noting of March 20, 2018 by the L-G to the state government’s finance department, in which he had advised them to refer the scheme to the union government with full details including all implementation issues before a final decision is taken.

In the same noting, the L-G had also said that the proposal of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme is “worth considering”.

Opposing the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the L-G through his counsel said that he has not tried to usurp any powers and wanted to ensure that the Delhi government shall adhere to provisions of the NFSA, 2013 while implementing the scheme even if it comes out with a separate scheme for ration delivery to the citizens.

The submission was made during the hearing on a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, a group of FPS owners, in which they have challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme, and demanded that it should be declared ultra vires (beyond one’s legal power or authority).

The scheme has become a flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, with the former saying that the plan violates the provisions of NFSA and will deprive migrants of foodgrains, and the latter pointing out that it will root out the ration mafia and ensure that all beneficiaries get their ration.

Advocate Singh also read out a noting where the L-G had pointed out that no approval has been granted by the Centre to the scheme and it was advised again that the matter be kindly referred to the union government for approval in accordance to the NFSA.

In response to this, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the scheme is not before the LG for approval, and it has already attained finality.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its counsel Gautam Narayan said that he would want to advance some arguments to rebut the submissions made by the L-G.

The court posted the matter for Wednesday when it would continue hearing arguments.

In an affidavit before the high court, the Delhi government in November said that no one will be deprived of food grains even after the introduction of the door to door step ration scheme and the fair price shops will continue to exist.

“Beneficiaries who opt for doorstep delivery but miss the scheduled delivery or wish to collect the packages SFAs on their own will be able to collect it from the circle level FPS set up by the DCCWS. Beneficiaries who do not opt for home delivery will be able to collect their dry ration from the existing FPS. Therefore, it is a misconception that the GNCTD is seeking to do away with FPS,” the city government said in the document filed on November 18.

The state government said the petitioner association is entirely mischievous in its contentions in respect of implementation of the scheme. It also said that not a single beneficiary has questioned the mode and manner of implementation of the scheme, and an overwhelming majority of the target beneficiaries have opted to receive food grains at their doorstep.