Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Students’ idea for low-cost computing gets 75K seed money
delhi news

Students’ idea for low-cost computing gets 75K seed money

As part of the Business Blasters programme, which was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.
Image for representation(photo:pradeep gaur/mint)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 04:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The third episode of the Delhi government’s Business Blasters TV programme, which aired on Sunday, saw students proposing ideas such as low-cost computers for students and advertising businesses for small vendors.

As part of the Business Blasters programme, which was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.

The team that proposed the idea of low-cost computers received a seed investment of 75,000. “The idea behind this business model was modifying current operating systems to make them compatible with older hardware, which brings down the cost of the machine sold,” the team said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP