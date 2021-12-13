Students’ idea for low-cost computing gets 75K seed money

The third episode of the Delhi government’s Business Blasters TV programme, which aired on Sunday, saw students proposing ideas such as low-cost computers for students and advertising businesses for small vendors.

As part of the Business Blasters programme, which was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.

The team that proposed the idea of low-cost computers received a seed investment of ₹75,000. “The idea behind this business model was modifying current operating systems to make them compatible with older hardware, which brings down the cost of the machine sold,” the team said.

