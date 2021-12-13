Home / Cities / Delhi News / Students’ idea for low-cost computing gets 75K seed money
delhi news

Students’ idea for low-cost computing gets 75K seed money

  • As part of the Business Blasters programme, which was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.
Image for representation(photo:pradeep gaur/mint)
Image for representation(photo:pradeep gaur/mint)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The third episode of the Delhi government’s Business Blasters TV programme, which aired on Sunday, saw students proposing ideas such as low-cost computers for students and advertising businesses for small vendors.

As part of the Business Blasters programme, which was launched in September, students in classes 11 and 12 will be mentored and provided seed money to help kick-start their business ideas.

The team that proposed the idea of low-cost computers received a seed investment of 75,000. “The idea behind this business model was modifying current operating systems to make them compatible with older hardware, which brings down the cost of the machine sold,” the team said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out