New Delhi, Ambedkar University Delhi on Sunday defended its decision to suspend five more students, saying the action was taken after protesters allegedly vandalised official vehicles and obstructed university functioning. Students vandalised vehicle, blocked officials: Ambedkar University justifies suspensions amid protests

Speaking to PTI, Registrar Navlendra Kumar Singh said the students, who were protesting against an earlier disciplinary action, blocked his car and that of Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather on Friday.

"They hung on to my vehicle and did not allow it to move. They also blocked the vice chancellor's car and vandalised mine. Security personnel and police had to intervene. A formal complaint has been filed and an FIR will be registered," Singh said.

The university administration maintained that the suspended students were involved in "obstructing official duties, attempting assault, and endangering campus personnel".

The suspended students include Sharanya Verma , Shubhojeet Dey , Shefali , Keerthana, and Ajay.

The incident followed ongoing protests demanding the revocation of earlier suspensions issued on March 5 to three students Anan, Harsh, and Nadia for allegedly politicising a case of bullying linked to a suicide attempt by a first-year student.

"The original suspension was due to a press statement that distorted facts and attempted to give a political colour to a sensitive issue," Singh said.

The Students' Federation of India , which is leading the protest, denied the charges and called the administration's actions "arbitrary and repressive."

In a statement, the student body accused the university of "silencing dissent" and claimed that female students were "manhandled, groped, and assaulted" by security guards and police.

University officials said that such forms of agitation cannot be allowed to disrupt campus functioning or threaten the safety of staff and students.

"The university is open to dialogue but cannot condone intimidation or violence in the name of protest," said a senior administrative official.

The AUD administration has stood firm on its decision, even as SFI vowed to continue protests until all eight suspensions are revoked.

