StudentsLivesMatter: Cancel, don’t just defer exams say DU students

The new wave of Covid has hit almost every other household across the Capital, impacting lives of many students, directly or indirectly. Students of Delhi University have come forward to raise their voice about the stress to appear for exams, sooner or later. While some are battling Covid themselves, others are tending to their Covid positive family members, and feel that it’s taking a toll on their mental health to prepare for exams alongside. Unable to cope this stress, students of varsities across India have also written to the authorities, with a signed petition, asking for their exams to be cancelled and not just postponed.

Alongside, the youngsters are also participating in Twitter storms to ensure that their voice is heard. “Humare exams cancel nahi hue, they have been rescheduled in July. And we really want suspension of online classes for atleast two weeks. Teachers ko bhi request kiya tha, but koi nahi sun raha humari,” says Disha Bhatia, a first year student of Gargi College, DU, adding, “Second and third year ke exams abhi ke liye cancel ho gaye hain, but phir bhi unko bola ja raha hai ki June 1 se unke exams honge... The new wave of Covid has created a turbulence in lives of most of us. Irrespective of this, the professors have been continuously pushing us with back to back tests and assignments. With all the negativity and emotional trauma around us, even the online classes have become a headache and are affecting our mental health.”

Candidates had appeared physically for Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL)'s open book examination (OBE), in September last year. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The digital petition signed by more than 3,000 students, mentioning about this stress that they have been facing during the ongoing Covid wave, asks for complete cancellation of exams and suspension of classes. Arya Ray, a second year student of Sri Venkateswara College, who started the digital petition says, “We didn’t know whether a petition would matter, but we just couldn’t sit at home and do nothing about it. So this was just us doing our bit, trying to make the system play its part. Frankly, it is ridiculous that my classmates and I had to start an online petition, participate in Twitter storms and mass emailing campaigns just to get DU and other universities to take note of the situation and emphasise that #StudentsLivesMatter... The situation with regard to the pandemic is worse than ever; we are struggling day and night to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders so that our loved ones can at least have a fighting chance and even then, every day brings news of relatives and friends not making it. Our professors are trying their best to take classes even when there are people suffering in their own homes. Despite all of this, there had been no action for respite from the university and we were expected to prepare and sit for exams. Even if they ignore our mental health, our physical suffering is quite tangible and visible now.”

DU has postponed the intermediary and final year exams for the moment, and is planning to conduct them at a later stage in the coming months. However, the students have been requesting for complete suspension of exams as well as the online classes. “This wave of Covid 19 has hit everyone, both professors and students, and if they go ahead with the examinations at any stage - later or now - it’ll be a terrible burden for everyone,” opines Sumaho Guha, a second year student of Kirori Mal College, DU, adding, “No one is in the right mindset to either write an exams or check the answer scripts. They should cancel the exams completely for the second year and put greater weightage on the assignments, so that students can put more effort in it. The exams for third year students are crucial, so they could be postponed further.”

Meanwhile, IITians have also been facing extreme mental pressure with regard to their examination, and want them to get postponed. Aditi Singh, a student of IIT Delhi, says, “Actually, a lot of students have directly or indirectly been affected by Covid, and we all want the exams to be postponed. They have neither lessened the assignment strain nor have they changed the examination dates yet. Only, there has been a relaxation in the grading and passing criteria. But we want exams to be postponed by at least a week or so, considering the current scenario.”

