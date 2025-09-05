Submit only surety, not money: Delhi University clarifies DUSU poll norm

New Delhi The bond has been sought to address issues of public property defacement. (HT Archive)

Delhi University (DU) officials on Thursday said that students contesting the DU student union (DUSU) elections are simply required to provide a surety of ₹1 lakh as a safeguard and not deposit the amount for the bond.

Chief election officer Raj Kishore Sharma, addressing a press conference, said, “Students might have misunderstood some of the technicalities of the surety bond. The bond clearly mentions that in case of defacement, the contesting candidate might be liable to pay up to ₹1 lakh, which means that if anyone is actually found guilty of defacement, it will first be judged as to how severe the defacement is. If it covers ₹10,000, then that is the amount that will be recovered and no more.”

This comes in light of some students approaching the Delhi High Court for a second time regarding the revised terms of the surety bond.

“In court, students themselves said they cannot pay ₹1 lakh, but they would give an affidavit that if they indulge in defacement they can be fined. Now, if there is an affidavit, there has to be some kind of surety,” Sharma said.

Additionally, a group of “observers”, including faculty members, is being formed, to visit some colleges, their vicinity and the closest metro station, to take note of defacement. “They will start work from Monday. The details are being laid out,” Sharma said.

The DUSU advisory committee emphasised that this year’s elections will be “green and clean,” and conducted strictly in line with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. Nine “walls of democracy” have been designated for campaigning, and more will be created, they said.

“Some students are even using dry leaves to write campaign slogans, which is an eco-friendly move,” Sharma said, adding that night patrolling will be done and Delhi Police will support the committee to ensure strict compliance.

DUSU elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, and counting and declaration of results is scheduled for September 19.