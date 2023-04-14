‘Subsidized electricity to be stopped’ : Atishi's indirect attack on LG

In a statement, Delhi's power minister Atishi said that “the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped” from Saturday, 15th of April. The power minister's statement comes amidst her allegations that the Delhi LG VK Saxena has been wanting to stop the electricity subsidy that has been benefitting lakhs of consumers in the city.

Delhi power minister Atishi.(Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

“From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill,” News agency ANI quoted Atishi.

In a tweet put out on Friday, Atishi had said that despite seeking only a 5-minute meeting with the LG regarding the issue, she was not able to get an appointment with him.

“It is deeply disappointing that despite the urgency of the issue, I have not gotten time from the Hon’ble LG,” Atishi tweeted along with a copy of the letter addressed to the LG.

However, ANI quoted Delhi LG office as responding, “the Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements. If at all, she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till 4th April when the deadline was 15th April? Why was the file sent to LG on 11th April? And What is the need for drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?”

Over 4.9 million of the 5.8 domestic power consumers opted for power subsidies in Delhi till April 6 this year, a power department document says. The power opt-in scheme was implemented in Delhi in October 2022. The AAP government had then said that it was being implemented as many people who could afford to pay electricity bills did not want to get power subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies)

