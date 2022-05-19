Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.

“A review meeting with teams from DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) about the realtime source apportionment study and pollution forecasting project was held at the Delhi Secretariat, and the IIT Kanpur team has announced that a supersite will be built at SKV, Pandara Road, through which we will be able determine the real sources of pollution in Delhi,” said Rai on Thursday. “This supersite will take up 36 square metres of space. In addition, starting in August, real-time pollution factors will be assessed in Delhi, which will eventually aid in the formulation of a strategy to control that source of pollution.”

The minister said through this, Delhi will become the first city to identify sources of pollution in real time, stating that it will give clear data on the composition of emission from vehicles, dust, biomass burning and industrial emissions in Delhi’s air.

“Based on these findings, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary steps to reduce pollution from specific sources. This will aid in the identification and mitigation of various pollution-causing factors. Furthermore, pollution forecasting will assist the government in making important policy decisions, such as construction and vehicular restrictions, in advance,” he added.

The Delhi government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur in October 2021, with the project to be executed jointly with IIT Delhi, Teri, and IISER Mohali. A similar MoU had been signed by the government in 2019 with Washington University, however, it was terminated in the winter of 2020, owing to unsatisfactory results.