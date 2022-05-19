Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
“A review meeting with teams from DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) about the realtime source apportionment study and pollution forecasting project was held at the Delhi Secretariat, and the IIT Kanpur team has announced that a supersite will be built at SKV, Pandara Road, through which we will be able determine the real sources of pollution in Delhi,” said Rai on Thursday. “This supersite will take up 36 square metres of space. In addition, starting in August, real-time pollution factors will be assessed in Delhi, which will eventually aid in the formulation of a strategy to control that source of pollution.”
The minister said through this, Delhi will become the first city to identify sources of pollution in real time, stating that it will give clear data on the composition of emission from vehicles, dust, biomass burning and industrial emissions in Delhi’s air.
“Based on these findings, the Delhi government will be able to take the necessary steps to reduce pollution from specific sources. This will aid in the identification and mitigation of various pollution-causing factors. Furthermore, pollution forecasting will assist the government in making important policy decisions, such as construction and vehicular restrictions, in advance,” he added.
The Delhi government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur in October 2021, with the project to be executed jointly with IIT Delhi, Teri, and IISER Mohali. A similar MoU had been signed by the government in 2019 with Washington University, however, it was terminated in the winter of 2020, owing to unsatisfactory results.
1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police, TRavinder Singh Tomar trafficadded. The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation.
Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins
A day after two resident doctors of Delhi's Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College, to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security. Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.
Valuables worth ₹15L stolen from flat in Sushant Lok 1
Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked several unidentified men for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹15 lakh from a flat in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said the officials. The flat dwellers — Saurabh Sharma, 45, and his wife Sweta Khandelwal, 40— had gone to meet their family members, who live in the same locality, for around one-and-a-half hours, according to the police.
Four dead, 12 injured after truck runs over workers on KMP expressway
Gurugram: At least four migrant workers were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the roadside near Asauda toll plaza on KMP Expressway in Jhajjar on Thursday, police said, adding the driver of the truck was yet to be arrested. Police said that the incident took place around 5.20am. Police suspect that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident.
Land allotted for Maruti Suzuki’s new plant in Kharkhoda
Gurugram: Auto major Maruti Suzuki aims to manufacture 250,000 cars per annum from 2025 during the first phase of production at its new plant in Kharkhoda, the company announced on Friday. Agreements to hand over 800 acres and 100 acres of land were signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited on Friday.
