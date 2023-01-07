Suspected cylinder blast in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 1 injured

Chaos broke out in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar market on Saturday evening after an explosion was heard in the area. Officials said that a fire call was received at about 6:30 pm when two fire engines were rushed to the site. As per the updates later received, one person was reported to be hurt following a suspected cylinder blast. The person who was injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Visuals from the site showed a huge crowd gathered at the site as officials took stock of the situation. The unit - where the accident took place - suffered huge damage following the incident, which took place in Sadar Bazaar's New Parking area, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in the city.

“I can not say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm, I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate,” the owner of the shop told news agency ANI.

Sadar Bazaar is among the bustling marketplaces in the city.

The incident in the national capital took place at around the same time when a blaze was reported in Mumbai's Abdul Rehman Street. Four fire engines were rushed to the site. The blaze broke out at a shop in the area at around 8 pm. Videos capturing the incident showed the site wrapped in flames. However, no injuries were reported.

Fire safety measures in crowded places continue to be a matter of concern and the two incidents come as a reminder.

More details on both the incidents are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON