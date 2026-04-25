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SWAGAM portal: MCD begins regularisation of Delhi’s illegal colonies

Delhi has launched the SWAGAM portal to regularize 1,521 unauthorized colonies, allowing online applications and providing support for property owners.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi on Friday kicked off the process of regularising 1,521 unauthorised colonies in the Capital with the launch of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) SWAGAM portal, which enables property owners in these colonies to apply online. The portal will streamline the process and make it more accessible, officials said.

To assist applicants, the MCD also set up physical help desks at all 12 zonal offices, an official said (HT)

To assist applicants, the MCD also set up physical help desks at all 12 zonal offices, an official said. The officials said that more than 700 empanelled professionals are available for consultation to help residents accurately fill in their applications.

“We plan to process thousands of applications in the next couple of months,” said an official.

Once an application is submitted successfully, applicants will receive an online regularisation certificate under the PM UDAY Scheme. Throughout the process, applicants will receive SMS alerts and can also track the status of their applications online, officials said.

Filled-in applications will be processed by the revenue department, with support from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The issued documents will then be transmitted digitally to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) through the portal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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