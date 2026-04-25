SWAGAM portal: MCD begins regularisation of Delhi’s illegal colonies

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi on Friday kicked off the process of regularising 1,521 unauthorised colonies in the Capital with the launch of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) SWAGAM portal, which enables property owners in these colonies to apply online. The portal will streamline the process and make it more accessible, officials said.

To assist applicants, the MCD also set up physical help desks at all 12 zonal offices, an official said (HT)

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To assist applicants, the MCD also set up physical help desks at all 12 zonal offices, an official said. The officials said that more than 700 empanelled professionals are available for consultation to help residents accurately fill in their applications.

“We plan to process thousands of applications in the next couple of months,” said an official.

Once an application is submitted successfully, applicants will receive an online regularisation certificate under the PM UDAY Scheme. Throughout the process, applicants will receive SMS alerts and can also track the status of their applications online, officials said.

Filled-in applications will be processed by the revenue department, with support from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The issued documents will then be transmitted digitally to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) through the portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place—GIS survey within seven days, rectification of application deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days. Importantly, no physical verification will be carried out by the MCD, as applicant data from the PM UDAY portal will be automatically integrated into the SWAGAM system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place—GIS survey within seven days, rectification of application deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days. Importantly, no physical verification will be carried out by the MCD, as applicant data from the PM UDAY portal will be automatically integrated into the SWAGAM system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After obtaining the regularisation certificate, property owners will be able to register their properties through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in coordination with the revenue department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After obtaining the regularisation certificate, property owners will be able to register their properties through the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in coordination with the revenue department. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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