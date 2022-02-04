Swami Dayanand Hospital issues circular terminating services of protesting resident docs

The administration of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)-run Swami Dayanand Hospital on Thursday issued a circular announcing the termination of at least 100 of its resident doctors, who are currently on strike demanding the payment of their salaries, which are pending since the past four months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A circular issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent on Thursday said all resident doctors, who are participating in the ongoing strike, have been marked absent and their services will be terminated with effect from Friday.

“...All junior and senior residents of your department will be considered terminated with effect from 9am on February 4 and fresh interviews will be conducted accordingly,” the circular said.

It added, “All HODs (heads of departments) are hereby directed to convey all administrative communications/notices/orders/letters etc to all concerned doctors.”

A senior doctor said the hospital had earlier waned the protesting doctors to join duty by 9am Thursday, failing which the administration may take further action.

However, EDMC later clarified that no doctor has been terminated from service and that the municipal body was sensitive towards the interests of its employees and would pay the doctors and staff as soon as funds became available.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Swami Dayanand Hospital have been on a strike since February 1 as their salaries have remained unpaid for the past four months. The EDMC-run hospital is also attending to Covid-19 patients and the strike by the medics, according to the hospital, has impacted patient care.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the resident doctors’ association of the hospital said, “First, they don’t pay us and then when we raise our voice against that, they fire us. More than 100 resident doctors have been terminated.”

Several doctors’ associations have come out in support of the protesting doctors and have criticised the hospital administration and the municipal body for acting against them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Corona warriors of Swami Dayanand Hospital, which is run by the EDMC, are protesting against the administration for their basic rights. They haven’t received their salaries for four months...We stand in full support of the genuine demands of the doctors of SDN hospitals. It is extremely unfortunate that doctors have to go on strike for payment. We urge the officials concerned and the government to look into this and immediately pay the Covid warriors,” the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said in a statement.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) also wrote to the east Delhi mayor asking the corporation to ensure prompt payment of salaries.

“...Since multiple communications with the authorities concerned led to no fruitful outcome, the resident doctors were forced to begin their agitation from February 1 in the form of withdrawal of services...It is extremely unfortunate and highly condemnable that these unpaid resident doctors, the so called “corona warriors”, are now being threatened with termination from service by the hospital authority,” the letter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said no order has been issued to terminate the doctors.

“EDMC is going through a major financial crunch and even in this difficult time, we are sensitive towards the interests of our employees. The doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital will be given their salaries for February and March on time. Their salary arrears will be paid in May as per the availability of funds,” Anand said.