Tablighi Jamaat foreigners blacklisted for breaking Covid curbs can’t claim right to enter India: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday defended its decision to blacklist 960 foreigners who of 35 countries who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March 2020, saying they cannot claim a fundamental right to enter the country.

The Centre also said that the blacklisted foreigners can move a representation to the Centre for reconsideration of its decision, without seeking judicial redress for removal of visa restrictions.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said, “The issue of the entry, exit, denial of entry or denial of entry in the future to non-citizens is deeply embedded in the concept of sovereignty. Sovereignty means the discretionary right of a nation to allow, disallow or remove non-citizens based on factors beyond the judicial sensibilities. No foreigner can crave leave of this court under Article 32 (Supreme Court’s writ jurisdiction) seeking to question a decision taken under the statutory scheme.”

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and JB Pardiwala was considering a clutch of petitions filed by the blacklisted foreign nationals who claimed that their right to life and liberty under Article 21 of Constitution of India were curtailed by Centre by the unilateral action of blacklisting them, prosecuting them for criminal offences, and causing them to be in jail and forced quarantine.

The foreign nationals were accused of violating the Covid protocols and visa norms by attending Tablighi Jamaat activities on a tourist visa. All foreigners have returned. Many of them resorted to plea bargain by accepting their guilt to leave the country, and some stood trial and got acquitted.

The Centre decided to blacklist the foreigners in April 2020. Then, in June 2020, by a subsequent order, the Union home ministry directed registration of cases against more than 2,500 foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi event.

The SC bench said, “Ultimately you have to rest on the privilege of the government to enter India. You can make a representation to the government. It’s a good offer made by Centre. This can help you in future.”

Senior advocate CU Singh appearing for some of the petitioners told the court that the foreign nationals had valid visa and were not heard once before being blacklisted. “If we were to be deported that was the end of the matter, but we were prosecuted under charges in which many of the petitioners got acquittal from high courts,” Singh said.

Mehta, however, argued that procedure prescribed under law permits Centre to issue directions asking a non-citizen to leave the country.

He said, “The petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right to travel to the country and move freely as Article 19 of the Constitution which guarantees the right to move freely throughout the territory of India is available only to the citizens of India.”

The bench presented a second option to the petitioners. “We will set aside the blacklisting order, but that will not stop the authorities from again blocking your entry subsequently when you apply on basis of the criminal charges against you. Your record cannot be whitewashed. But in case you represent individually to the Centre, you may get some relief.”

The petitioners who were also represented by senior advocates Gopal Shankarnaraynan and Menaka Guruswamy along with Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi sought time to take instructions from their clients on the court’s offer.

The bench will hear the matter on Thursday.