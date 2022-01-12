Tajpuriya gang member involved in Gogi’s courtroom shootout murder arrested

NEW DELHI: A key member of Delhi’s Tillu Tajpuriya criminal gang, who had supplied the weapons that were used to murder rival gangster Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom in September last year, has been arrested, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as Rakesh Tajpuriya, 31, who carried a reward of ₹50,000 for his arrest. Police said he was on the run since his name emerged following the launch of an investigation into Gogi’s killing.

On September 24, when Gogi was produced inside a courtroom at the Rohini district courts complex for a hearing, he was shot 18 times by two gunmen. The two shooters had entered the courtroom posing as lawyers, waited for over half an hour for Gogi to show up, and opened fire on him.

Gogi died on the spot, while his two killers were shot dead by police inside the courtroom.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said Rakesh was arrested at around 10pm on Tuesday after a shootout with the police in Delhi’s Narela area.

“Rakesh was one of the main conspirators [behind Gogi’s killing] and facilitated the other suspects in the murder. He’s involved in more than 12 heinous criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, criminal intimidation in Delhi and Haryana,” Singh said.

“We received a tip-off that Rakesh was frequently visiting Alipur and Narela in outer Delhi. He was planning to kill a rival member of the Gogi gang. For the last four months, we have been trying to identify his hideouts to catch him,” DCP Singh said. “Based on a tip-off from an informer, we laid a trap near a factory in Narela’s industrial area on Tuesday night. Our team spotted him on a motorcycle. When they asked him to surrender, he dropped his bike and fired two rounds at the police. The police team fired back one round and managed to arrest Rakesh. Nobody was injured in the shootout. We recovered a semi-automatic pistol from his possession.”

Police said Rakesh had helped the other suspects behind Gogi’s killing on the orders of jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria, who heads the Tajpuriya criminal gang.

The Gogi and Tajpuriya gangs have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for about a decade. During these 10 years, more than two dozen people have died in clashes between the two groups. Members of the two gangs who have been arrested have been implicated in cases of contract killings, extortion, robbery and carjacking.

Detailing Rakesh’s role in the Rohini courtroom murder, the police said he was the one who escorted the two gunmen who gunned down Gogi. “The gunmen and the weapons used in the crime were arranged by Rakesh. He was present outside the court when the shooting happened. He said he was acting on the directions of Sunil Maan,” Singh said.

Gogi and Maan - before the latter came to be known as Tillu Tajpuria - were known to be childhood friends before they both entered college politics at Delhi University’s Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur. Soon afterwards, they parted ways and turned bitter foes.

Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur who had at least 19 criminal cases against his name, was No. 1 on the Delhi Police’s list of most wanted men.

Tillu Tajpuriya is also in jail, while Delhi Police’s investigation into multiple crimes has revealed that he continues to run criminal activities from inside prison.

Gogi’s sensational courtroom murder last year had sparked a fierce debate over security loopholes in the national Capital’s court complexes. The incident had prompted the Delhi Police to conduct a security audit. Since then, the management of security of Delhi’s courts has been handed over to the police’s dedicated security unit.