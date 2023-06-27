Teacher electrocuted at railway station: Delhiites shocked

On May 25, Sunday, shortly before boarding the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway Station, Sakshi Ahuja, a 35-year-old architect-teacher at Delhi’s Lovely Public School, was electrocuted to death as she came in contact with a live wire when she clutched an electric pole for support amid heavy rainfall. The station was waterlogged, and wading their way through it was Sakshi’s family, including her two children (aged 9 and 7), parents, brother and sister, who were together headed for a vacation to Chandigarh.

Sakshi Ahuja (inset) was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Following the mishap with the school teacher, Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), says, “We have requested railways to do a safety audit of the electric poles at the stations since it’s the monsoon season and water logging happens quite often.”

Sakshi’s children study at Modern School. Medha Shri Dahiya, a journalist whose kids are schoolmates with Sakshi’s kids, says, “When we first heard the news, I prayed that it wasn’t the same Sakshi. I had met her a few times and found her to be warm. To imagine how this would affect the lives of the kids is inconceivable.”

When at electrocution risk, what to do:

To break the contact point between the victim and the wire, use a non-conducting material such as wood, bamboo or cloth. Do not touch the person with bare hands.

- Call the Ambulance. Dial 102.

- Check the victim’s ABCs: Air passage, breathing and circulation of blood. If any of these seem compromised, give the victim CPR.

- Make sure the victim is in a well-ventilated area and discourage people from crowding around them.

- Wear non-conducting footwear.

What not to do:

- Travelling or crossing water logged areas or entering any place where the water has risen above the electrical outlets.

- Touching any uninsulated open joints of electrical wires and cables with bare hands.

- Touching a live, wet tree, which can conduct electricity too.

Inputs by Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services

