Tech upgrade to help citizens get regular updates on police plaints

To keep complainants updated about developments in the investigations of their cases, the Delhi Police have now devised a system in which SMS and emails will automatically go out to them -- be it about arrests or the filing of charge sheets, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until now, complainants were only receiving an update about the registration of a first information report (FIR) in their cases.

“From the beginning of this year, we have upgraded the system. Now, complainants will receive messages about any arrests in their cases, about change in investigation officers (IOs), the filing of charge sheets and closure reports,” said Biswal.

In order to avail this facility, the complainants will now be required to mandatorily submit their mobile phone numbers and an email id -- if they have one.

Biswal said these updates will be sent to the complainants in nearly real time.

“If an accused is arrested in a case, the SMS to the complainant will go out as soon as this development is uploaded on CCTNS (police network). If there are more arrests, there will be separate SMS sent for each arrest,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since the upgrade was activated on New Year’s Day, 4,654 messages have been sent to complainants regarding registration of FIRs and 4,807 messages for arrests made in connection to the cases registered by them. Another 1,485 messages have been sent to them for information about submission of the final reports.

In all, 11,376 such automatically generated messages have been sent so far, said Biswal.

This is not the first attempt to device such a mechanism to bridge the information gap between the police and the complainants. “A few years ago, an app was designed in which the IOs would make the updates about any development in the investigation. But such entries were done manually, and was a cumbersome process that only burdened the officers,” said Biswal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until the latest upgrade kicked in, the complainants would receive information only about the registration of an FIR in their cases. This led to several problems.

“Many times, complainants would go about telling the public that the police were doing nothing in the case when even charge sheets in their cases were already filed. They would meet senior police officers to complain about inaction in their cases when the accused were already arrested. This upgrade will get rid of such problems,” said Biswal.

There were also occasions when the police would hold a press conference about an arrest, but the complainant in that case remain oblivious to the development, he said.

Biswal said that this upgrade came after the police commissioner Rakesh Asthana asked the crime branch to ensure that complainants are regularly updated of the various stages of the investigation into their cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, complainants will not need to visit the police station just to enquire about the case status. They will not need to regularly call the investigators for information. “If an IO is changed, goes on leave or is transferred, the complainants will also be alerted of such developments and be provided with the contact details of the new investigator,” Biswal added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON