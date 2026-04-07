New Delhi, A 19-year-old has been apprehended in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area, while his mother who is the registered car owner has also been booked for allegedly attempting to shield him and tamper with evidence, police said on Tuesday. Teen driver held in fatal hit-and-run in south Delhi; car owner mother booked

The incident occurred on March 31 at around 7:30 pm in Greater Kailash-I, when a speeding sedan hit a motorcycle rider, resulting in his death.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Greater Kailash-I police station regarding the accident. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the driver of the vehicle had fled after hitting the motorcyclist.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Surendra Das, was critically injured in the collision and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Das, a resident of Jamrudpur, lived in a rented accommodation with his family and worked as a cook at a nearby house.

"At the time of the incident, he had stepped out to purchase grocery from the market at the request of his employer," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal in a statement said.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

"The team scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and gathered inputs from the transport department to identify the suspect vehicle. Several suspected vehicles were verified and their owners were questioned during the course of the probe.

"Based on the analysis of CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the car involved in the accident through its registration number. The vehicle was later recovered in a damaged condition and taken into custody," the officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the car was being driven by Ruhaan Chadha at the time of the accident, while it is registered in the name of his mother, Niharika Chadha.

During interrogation, the accused driver admitted that he panicked after the accident and fled the scene. He also told officials that the accident occurred due to his negligent driving, police said.

Police further found that attempts were made to conceal the vehicle and get it repaired after the incident. Subsequently, sections related to destruction of evidence and harbouring an offender were also invoked against his mother. Both the accused are being questioned further in connection with the case, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.