The chill is gone: Temp over 30°C in some parts

Despite predictions that the Capital would receive its first spell of rain this month, showers eluded Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum temperature in some parts of the city crossing the 30 degrees Celsius mark for the first time this year.

Pitampura, for instance, recorded a maximum of 30.6°C on Thursday, and it was 30.1°C at the Sports Complex station in east Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, forecast a slight drop in temperature over the next two days, with strong surface winds of 25-35 km/hr expected to blow during the day. Officials did add that the mercury is expected to rebound past the 30°C-mark by Sunday.

IMD had earlier forecast chances of very light rain over Delhi on Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday, but scientists said a western disturbance weakened considerably, with very little moisture available in National Capital Region (NCR) to bring rain.

“There were some chances earlier, but eventually, rainfall largely eluded most parts of NCR as the western disturbance was simply not strong enough,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that the temperature in most parts of the city spiked by two or three degrees.

“We have seen a sudden rise in temperature, and while strong winds are expected on Friday and Saturday, it is unlikely to bring temperatures below the 27-degree mark,” Jenamani added.

The national capital is expected to see the influence of a second western disturbance this wee on March 5 and 6, but Met officials warned that it will be too feeble to bring rain.

While Pitampura was Delhi’s hottest area on Thursday, Safdarjung – Delhi’s base weather station — recorded a high of 29.4°C, two above normal.

Prior to this, Delhi’s warmest day in 2022 so far was on February 19, when the mercury hit 28.4°C.

The Safdarjung station also recorded a low of 13.7°C on Thursday – a notch above normal. This is forecast to hover between 12 and 14 degrees in the next seven days.

Despite no rain, Delhi’s air quality has seen improvement in the last 24 hours, dropping down to the ‘moderate’ category, as wind speeds picked up. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 178 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. In comparison, it was 225 on Wednesday.

Agencies forecast air quality to remain in a similar range for the next two days as well.

“Relatively high wind speeds are expected the next 2 days (4th, 5th) are likely to maintain AQI within the ‘moderate’ category or in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category due to efficient dispersion of pollutants,” said Safar, an air forecasting government body.