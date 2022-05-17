The era of Delhi’s three municipal corporations at an end

New Delhi: The terms of the three municipal corporations in Delhi are now coming to an end, marking the culmination of a tumultuous 10-year period marked by financial tussles that marred a move meant to improve the Capital’s civic amenities. The Centre will now appoint a special officer to run the affairs of the unified civic body constituted by amending the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act until fresh elections are held.

The elections, however, will have to wait for a comprehensive delimitation exercise since the new law provides for a maximum of 250 municipal wards -- fewer than the current 272.

Based on when they took oath in May 2017 after the civic polls, the term of the North MCD got over on Tuesday, the South MCD’s term will finish on Wednesday, and the East MCD will complete its tenure on Saturday.

A decade after the state’s Sheila Dikshit government trifurcated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi into three separate civic bodies, the current BJP-led Union government brought them together again with the Parliament passing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

MCDs start wrapping up

The three MCDs have either wrapped up or started wrapping up their operations. A senior municipal secretariat official said that councillors will no longer be able to use the office space at the Civic Centre, the MCD headquarters, or be able avail other benefits. “Most of them have already handed in their laptops,” he said.

Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman of the North MCD, said all the privileges of the councillors as elected representatives will cease to exist with the end of the civic body’s tenure. “All the committee offices have been vacated. There is still no clarity on the appointment of special officer, and there is a proposal that mayors may be allowed to continue till the Centre appoints the officer,” he added.

The East MCD mayor, Shyam Sunder Agarwal, has organised a farewell gathering for the families of municipal workers.

A municipal law officer said that the DMC Act, 1957 has no provision for the extension of the tenures of the civic body or the councillors. “Section 4 clearly states that the Corporation, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue for five years from the date appointed for its first meeting and no longer,” the officer said, quoting the law.

A senior SDMC official said that the policymaking powers of the municipal committees and the mayor already ceased to exist from March 31, 2022 onwards, after which no standing committee meeting or general body meeting has taken place.

“We are also eagerly waiting for the special officer appointment as many policy proposals are pending for over a month. The new unified MCD will start shape only after the special officer takes over and decides the granular details of the merger,” the SDMC official said.

Task cut out for special officer

The first task for the special officer will be to tackle the financial health of the three municipal bodies. All three have massive budgetary deficits and the North and East MCDs have salary pendencies. While the east civic body has not paid its staff for five months, North MCD employees have not got salaries for three months.

There have been allegations of rampant corruption and administrative inefficiencies even as the BJP-ruled civic bodies have consistently blamed the poor financial condition on the Delhi government delaying the release of funds -- a charge it has strongly refuted.

AP Khan, convener of the Confederation of MCD Employees Unions, said that the corporations, now at the verge of unification, are at one of the worst phase of salary-pension delay crisis. “Now that the central government has been made completely responsible for the MCD, they should immediately release a financial package to alleviate this humanitarian crisis. Thousands of employees have not been paid for almost half a year. Retired pensioners are struggling to survive. This has never happened in the history of unified MCD from 1957 till 2012,” Khan said.

To ostensibly improve the administration of the MCDs, the new law mandates establishment of an e-governance system as an obligatory function. The law says that an e-governance system shall be secured “for citizens’ services on an anytime-anywhere basis for better, speedy, accountable and transparent administration”.

A full circle for MCD

Things have come a full circle for the local body governance structure in the capital city. After almost 55 years of existence as a unified body, MCD -- the second largest urban local body in the world after Tokyo Metropolitan area, -- was trifurcated into three bodies in 2011.

The Congress government of the day cited reasons such as growing population and a vast geographical spread as the reasons for trifurcation. The government said the move would will lead to decentralisation of administration for better delivery and governance, with each commissioner overseeing services for a smaller area.

But things did not go as per expectations. Municipal officials said the trifurcation led to unequal distribution of resources with a majority of posh colonies falling under SDMC. They added almost 87% of the EDMC region’s population lives in unplanned, unauthorised areas and contribute very little to direct revenue. All five major municipal hospitals came under North MCD and require high recurring capital input.

The budgets announced in January and February show that after 10 years of trifurcation, EDMC still depended on the state government for 60% of its revenue. Most of the earnings in north and east bodies were spent on paying salaries, leaving little for development projects. In the case of the North MCD, the biggest corporation, the financial liabilities exceeded ₹9,000 crore.

KS Mehra, who was the last commissioner of the unified body, said that the 10-year experiment of trifurcation has failed. “This experiment could not succeed. The objective was to deliver the services more efficiently. Administratively, it did not change anything as number of zones remained unchanged, and the burden on resources increased,” he added.

Mehra said that the focus of the new administration while shaping up a new MCD should be to concentrate on increasing revenue, making the local body self-reliant and allow better allocation of resources. “The unified MCD never had issues related to shortage of resources for development work, education or salaries. It can be achieved again,” he added.

Complications may arise

The process of carving out new local bodies was carried out between 2011 and 2012 in coordination with the Centre. Then, Congress was in power at both the Centre and in the Delhi.

The reunification process now is also expected to be equally complicated and long-drawn. A senior municipal official involved in the preparations for reunification process said that there are several complicated issues that need to be worked out.

“According to our initial estimates, the unification will lead to surrender/reduction of 700 posts in general administration department alone as instead of three commissioners, three set of committees and three set of heads of all departments, there would be one post each. But this call has to be taken by the new officer. Financial health of unified MCD will also require urgent intervention as salary pendency in North and East bodies are worsening and SDMC is barely able to pay its workers. At the same time, the Delhi government has not yet released the basic tax assignment of the first quarter. Special officer will have to sort out this issue between state and the central government,” the official said.

During the debate in the Parliament, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Delhi government under the AAP was giving “stepmotherly treatment” to the three civic bodies. He said a single, integrated and well-equipped entity was needed to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

The AAP, on its part, questioned the haste and the timing of the move, and maintained that the BJP unified the three MCDs only to avoid facing a defeat in the civic elections. The unification move was first publicly mooted by the Centre just minutes before the state election commission was set to announce the schedule of the civic elections on March 9.