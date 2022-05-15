The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front (TRF) conspiracy case.

The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara.

A frontal outfit of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF is being probed for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of the erstwhile state, the NIA said.

The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

“The arrests were made in a case that relates to activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K for indulging in violent activities in the UT and other parts of India,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Gul, along with his other associate commanders based in Pakistan, have been recruiting individuals (over ground workers) to conduct reconnaissance of predetermined targets, coordinating and transporting arms/ammunition/explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on the security forces and execute targeted killings.

The anti-terror agency had registered the case on November 18, 2021, under the IPC and the UAPA.