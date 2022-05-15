The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front (TRF) conspiracy case.
The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara.
A frontal outfit of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), TRF is being probed for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of the erstwhile state, the NIA said.
The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
“The arrests were made in a case that relates to activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K for indulging in violent activities in the UT and other parts of India,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.
He said Gul, along with his other associate commanders based in Pakistan, have been recruiting individuals (over ground workers) to conduct reconnaissance of predetermined targets, coordinating and transporting arms/ammunition/explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on the security forces and execute targeted killings.
The anti-terror agency had registered the case on November 18, 2021, under the IPC and the UAPA.
Kashmir University students protest against sacking of professor
Protests erupted in Kashmir University on Saturday against the sacking of chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit by Jammu and Kashmir government. Eyewitnesses and university officials said scores of students assembled outside the department against the removal of Pandit. Pandit, 53, who was promoted to the professor rank in 2015, was to retire in 2031. When contacted on Pandit's phone number, the caller on the other side said that he was not at home.
Spiti valley’s young eco-warriors wage war on plastic waste
Tenzin Choedon is only 10, but each day the precocious eco-warrior gathers polythene bags, beer bottles, wrappers, cups and straws carelessly strewn along roadsides and forest trails in the picturesque Spiti valley, and stuffs these non-biodegradable pollutants into empty plastic bottles, which are reused as poly bricks. A two-litre poly brick weighs at least 500g. The valley, which receives a heavy tourist influx, generates 40 tonnes of garbage annually.
Himachal: Modi likely to address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday. Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime minister.
BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP
With elections to Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years. On Saturday, BJP national chief JP Nadda addressed the national executive meet and later held a roadshow in Kullu. Union minister Anurag Thakur, a four-time Lok Sabha member also addressed the participants at the party's youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha's executive meeting in Dharamshala.
Mundka fire victims’ kin to get ₹10L aid, ₹50k for injured: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people died after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (who is also state labour minister) and industries minister Satyendar Jain.
