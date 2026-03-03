Edit Profile
    Three held at IGI airport with gold worth ₹4 crore

    Mar 03, 2026
    New Delhi: Three individuals, including two Myanmar nationals were arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by Customs officials for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold items worth over 4 crore in two separate cases, officials said.

    All three passengers have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, officials said. (HT archive)
    In the first case, two men from Myanmar arrived at the Delhi airport from Yangon on February 23 with eight gold bars concealed in their rectums. The weight of all eight bars was about 1.3kg and worth about 2 crore, officials said.

    “Based on suspicion, the two men were detained for questioning. Following a thorough search and baggage examination, they admitted to concealing four gold bars each in their rectums, which were subsequently ejected,” a Customs official said on Monday.

    In another case, a 39-year-old woman who arrived from Ethiopia was arrested on February 26 for trying to smuggle gold items worth 2.4 crore by concealing them in her luggage, Customs officials said on Monday.

    According to officials, the woman was detained for questioning based on suspicion. “A thorough check of her luggage led to about 1.8kg of gold ornaments and articles concealed in different parts of her luggage,” a Customs official said.

    All three passengers have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

