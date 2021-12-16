Three Meerut e-way lanes may open as farmers leave

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said that three lanes on one carriageway of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway that were occupied by the protesting farmers may be opened for traffic as soon as the police barricades are removed, even as the last batch of protesters left the site in a “victory march”.

The opening of the carriageway will facilitate thousands of commuters between Delhi, Ghaziabad as well as Noida, who have to take long detours because of the blockade.

“Teams of officials made an assessment and gave clearance to open the three lanes on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway after all the farmers left the protest site on Wednesday morning. Now, it is up to Delhi Police to remove barricades on their side. We will open the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageways of the DME immediately after they remove the barricades,” said Arvind Kumar, project director, NHAI.

“Our assessment for the lanes of National Highway 9 (NH9) is underway as the last batch of farmers moved out only on Wednesday morning. Some of the structures on the highway lanes are being removed, and so, those will be opened later. The Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageways on the expressway are already operational,” said Kumar.

The Delhi Police said they will remove the barricades “at the earliest”. “We are assessing the areas, and will take a call on removing the barricades from the UP Gate at the earliest,” said Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (East).

On Wednesday morning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait led a huge cavalcade of cars carrying the last batch of protesters amid drumbeats and showering of flower petals on his way to home town Sisoli in Muzaffarnagar district.

The farmers termed the 124km march back home “fateh march” which, they said, signifies their victory in pursuing the Centre to roll back the three contentious farm laws.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at UP Gate on Wednesday morning and performed a “havan” amid dancing and revelry.

“It has been about 13 months. This agitation has given back the farmers their self-respect, and given them freedom to raise their voice. This protest has been suspended as per the agreement reached with the government, but it has not ended... As regards the ‘mission UP,’ we will speak on the day when the election code of conduct is announced,” Tikait said.

Tikait and other farmer leaders have been holding meetings and rallies in different states which went to assembly elections earlier this year.

They were expected to repeat the same in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where assembly elections are likely early next year.

“No one wins or loses when an agreement is reached. A discussion is going on across the country about the issue of minimum support price. It is about two months (to assembly elections) and the governments should work. We will hold discussions with the governments and we expect that farmers are not left high and dry,” Tikait added.

The protest was called off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the Union government would abandon the contentious laws, and Parliament repealed them on November 29.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) signed off on a final letter from the Centre on December 9, which contained key steps forward. After the agitation was called off on December 9, Tikait said that he would be the last one to leave the protest site. As the farmers continued returning from the borders of Delhi, Tikait has been attending several programmes in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The cavalcade of protesters went through the Hindon elevated road towards Delhi Meerut Road which led them towards Meerut and further to western UP.

“There were huge number of supporters who gathered at Raj Nagar Extension, Duhai, Muradnagar and Modinagar who had come to see Rakesh Tikait while on way to his home after the agitation ended. Women, men, children gathered along the roads and offered him garlands,” said Rajbir Singh, state vice-president of BKU.

At UP Gate, Tikait was also joined by group of farmers from Uttarakhand who reached there to attend the march

“The ‘morcha’ at UP Gate has been cleared, and farmers thank all the different groups who have contributed to make this agitation successful. It has been a year of mixed events and emotions for us, but we stayed put,” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, farmer leader from Uttarakhand and the UP Gate site spokesperson for SKM.

