Three stab man to death in Sarai Rohilla, two nabbed

Three men stabbed a 37-year-old man to death on Friday near his house in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area. Delhi Police said that two of the three accused were arrested on Sunday while teams have been sent to search for the third accused. On Sunday, police said they apprehended two of the accused and are questioning them to nab the third one. (AFP)

Police said the deceased was identified as Amit Kumar who worked as a taxi driver and lived with his family in Sarai Rohilla. The accused and Kumar are all residents of the same neighbourhood.

Kumar’s friends had a fight with the three men so he went to intervene. At around 10pm on Friday, police said he left his house and went to meet the accused near a bus stand.

“One of Kumar’s friends was injured in a fight. The accused and the victims are all locals. He went there to meet them and stop the fight but the three men stabbed him and fled. His body was later discovered by commuters around midnight,” a senior police officer said.

