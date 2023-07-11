Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ghaziabad: 6 members of family killed as bus driving wrong way collides with SUV

Ghaziabad: 6 members of family killed as bus driving wrong way collides with SUV

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jul 11, 2023 12:20 PM IST

The bus was driving in the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when it collided head-on with the car near Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 6am on Tuesday

Six members of a family on their way to Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar district from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh were killed and two others injured when their sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a speeding bus driving the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 6am on Tuesday.

Police said the bus driver has been arrested. (ANI)

Police said that the bus entered the expressway near Ghazipur in Delhi. A video of the incident showed the bus ramming into the SUV even as its driver tried to evade it.

“The bus driver filled CNG at Ghazipur, Delhi, and drove the bus the wrong way on the expressway. The car suffered severe damages,” said additional deputy police commissioner Ramanand Kushwaha.

Kushwaha said that the bus driver has been arrested and he was completely at fault. “Two men, two women, and two children died in the accident. The school bus has a Noida registration number,” he said.

He added the two injured people aged eight and 36 were undergoing treatment for severe injuries and that eight people were in the SUV.

