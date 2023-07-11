Ghaziabad: 6 members of family killed as bus driving wrong way collides with SUV

Six members of a family on their way to a temple in Rajasthan from Meerut were killed and two others injured when their sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a speeding bus driving the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Police said the bus driver has been arrested. (ANI)

Additional deputy police commissioner (ADCP) Ramanand Kushwaha said the bus had “on school duty” written in it but it was deployed for ferrying staff of a private company in Noida. He added the bus ferried students of a Noida school over a year back. “Although the bus was not of the school, it still has ‘on school duty’ marking on it and also mentioned the name of a private school in Noida.” He added this was a matter for further probe. “The bus driver filled CNG at Ghazipur, Delhi, and drove the bus the wrong way on the expressway,” said Kushwaha.

Kushwaha said once the bus entered the wrong lane, it could not have been stopped had the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) alerted them, triggering a blame game. “We have traffic police on duty at various points on the expressway. If the NHAI had alerted us from their monitoring control room, we could have taken action immediately to stop the bus. But there was no such alert.”

NHAI officials, who were not authorised to speak to the media, said their patrolling vehicles were deployed but they must have been at some other location at the time of the incident. “The traffic police on duty at Indirapuram should have stopped the vehicle from entering the wrong side. The vehicle drove on the wrong side for about seven km before colliding with the vehicle.”

NHAI officials said the bus did not enter the wrong side of the expressway from Ghazipur but from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram entry/exit.

They added the bus was driven at a speed of 90-100 km per hour and the SUV was also in the same speed range.

Kushwaha said a first information report was being registered and the bus driver, who has been arrested, has also been fined ₹2000 for entering the wrong lane. Kushwaha said the bus driver was completely at fault. “Two men, two women, and two children died in the accident. The school bus has a Noida registration number,” he said.

He added the two injured people aged eight and 36 were undergoing treatment for severe injuries and that eight people were in the SUV.

Sanjay Yadav, a family member of those killed in the accident, said his two cousins with their families were in the SUV. “One of my cousins, his wife, and his two sons died in the accident. The daughter and wife of another cousin, who and his son survived, were also killed. The two are under treatment.”

Yadav said the eight left Meerut around 4am for Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajastahn’s Sikar. “They were to have breakfast at the house of a relative in Gurugram. Some of their family members from Gurugram were also to accompany them to the Khatu Shyam Temple.”

A video of the incident showed the bus ramming into the SUV even as its driver tried to evade it.

