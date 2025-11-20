Delhi to begin work on fourth automated vehicle testing centre at Burari

The Delhi transport department is set to begin work on a new automated vehicle testing centre (ATS) at Burari, which will become the capital’s fourth such facility after those in Jhuljhuli, Nand Nagri and Tehkhand. The new centre will save at least ₹ 3 crore annually in revenue that currently goes to other states, officials said.

Officials said the project is aimed at expanding the city’s vehicle fitness testing capacity after the Union government mandated that permits will only be issued by automated centres. Delhi currently has only one ATS at Jhuljhuli, while the ones at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are under construction.

The Burari project involves the redevelopment of the old Inspection & Certification (I&C) centre into a new ATS at an estimated cost of ₹11.27 crore and the work will be executed in over four months, said officials.

Senior transport officials said the facility, which currently handles vehicle fitness testing manually, will be restructured entirely to incorporate automated lanes, upgraded inspection equipment, CCTV monitoring systems and revised entry–exit circulation. The plan also includes fire safety systems, upgraded electricals and structural improvements to the existing block, as detailed in the tender’s schedule of quantities.

The new centre will play a crucial role in reducing the load on the Jhuljhuli ATS that has seen high footfall daily since fitness certification for transport vehicles became fully automated. It will include tests of roller brakes, headlight, speedometer, steering linkage, gear, suspension, sound level, side slip and insulation, among others, officials said. Equipment such as smoke opacimeter, on-board diagnostics scanner and exhaust gas analyser will also be used.

Delhi has around 4.5 lakh commercial vehicles that need to be tested every year, of which only about two lakh can be done at the Jhuljhuli ATC as of now. The rest of the vehicles, including trucks, buses, smaller pick-up vans, all goods vehicles and cabs, get tested outside Delhi, said the department.

The new centre will save at least ₹3 crore annually in revenue that currently goes to other states, officials said, adding that the cost varies from ₹500 to ₹1,500 for different categories of permits.