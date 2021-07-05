Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tremors felt in Delhi and NCR, epicentre in Jhajjar
delhi news

Tremors felt in Delhi and NCR, epicentre in Jhajjar

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was in Jhajjar, Haryana.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The epicentre of the earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar. (Representational Image)

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday and the epicentre of the earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was in Jhajjar, Haryana, the National Centre of Seismology said. According to the centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar and that it struck at 10:36pm at a depth of 5km from the surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.

Several people tweeted about the earthquake and many said the tremors shook their houses.

earthquake
