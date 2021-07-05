Tremors felt in Delhi and NCR, epicentre in Jhajjar

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday and the epicentre of the earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was in Jhajjar, Haryana, the National Centre of Seismology said. According to the centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar and that it struck at 10:36pm at a depth of 5km from the surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.

Several people tweeted about the earthquake and many said the tremors shook their houses.

