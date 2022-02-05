Trilokpuri building set on fire in feud between 2 families

Nearly a dozen miscreants who were armed with sticks and Molotov cocktails vandalised a house at Ambedkar Camp in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, assaulted and misbehaved with the members of a family living there, and set the ground floor of the four-storey building on fire on Thursday night, police said.

The family members locked themselves on the fourth floor of the building to escape the attackers, police said. They added that three suspects have been arrested.

Firefighters doused the blaze within half an hour, and rescued the members of the family holed up on the fourth floor, police said.

Security personnel, including those from a paramilitary force, were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The police said that some of the assailants were members of a family living in the same neighbourhood. The two families have been fighting since 2020 over the repayment of an advance amount paid by the one side to the other for tent and pandal decoration for a wedding function. However, the function was postponed due to the nationwide Covid lockdown.

“The two groups had clashed at least on two occasions in 2020 and 2021 over the same issue. Two cases were registered against the tent owner and his family members on the complaint of the victim family. The cases are pending in a court,” said a police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, a quarrel broke out between the two groups over the same issue. Police said one Rizwan alias Bhanda assaulted Shahnawaz from the victim’s family and also threatened to kill him. The police took both the parties to Mayur Vihar police station, where a case was registered and Rizwan was arrested, police officers said.

When family members of Rizwan learnt about the police action against him on the complaint of Shahnawaz and his family, they decided to take revenge. Around 8.30 pm, when a mob surrounded their house and resorted to stone pelting and arson, they said.

DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap said, “We have registered two cases in connection with the two incidents on Thursday. Our teams are examining eyewitnesses as well as video footage to identify and nab the culprits.” Three suspects were arrested on Friday. They were identified as Imran, 24, Sadiq Hussain, 31, and Vahajuddin, 27, all residents of Trilokpuri.