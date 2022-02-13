Trust holding review of all foster care homes run by it

Udayan Care, the charitable trust which runs 17 foster care homes in the Capital, has said it is cooperating with government agencies probing the rape and impregnation of a mentally ill girl allegedly by a security guard at one of its centres in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The Delhi Police has already arrested the security guard, who is in his 30s, and the state government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department is conducting an inquiry in the matter.

“We are deeply anguished by the sexual abuse incident against one of the children of our home. Our first priority is the well-being of the young person. Immediately after the issue came to light following the medical examination, we informed the authorities. We are fully cooperating with the government agencies concerned to ensure justice for the child. We are also focused on the safety of the children of the same home as well as across the network of Udayan Ghars and have initiated an internal review,” said Udayan Care in a statement on Friday.

The incident came to light on January 31 this year after the girl reported a stomach ache, and was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, which revealed that she was pregnant. An examination later on revealed that the girl was pregnant, said an official. The suspect was subsequently picked up and he was soon sent to jail.

The trust said they are committed to the safety of the children in their care. “Udayan Care is a public charitable trust founded in 1996. We have established 17 Udayan Ghars, each a home for 10 - 12 children. Each home is managed by full-time care providers and is supported by dedicated social workers and supervisory staff. We have developed an innovative mentor-parent system to provide each child with a sense of personal identity and care. Over the last three decades, we have expanded our work into other related areas. Thousands of young women have graduated from our Udayan Shalini Fellowship programme, many women and men have been provided livelihood skills and placed in gainful employment. We partner with various organisations to share our knowledge and facilitate the building of sustainable child care programmes and systems across and beyond India,” it added.