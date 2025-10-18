Two gunned down over monetary dispute in Delhi’s Shastri Park

New Delhi

Two cousins, who were out shopping for the festival, were gunned down by a businessman over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area early Friday, officers aware of the developments said. The accused was arrested by the evening, they said.

The victims were working as carpenters, while the accused is in the business of timber and photo frames. The victims were demanding their payment and confronted the accused, who allegedly shot them dead, police said, adding they recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges.

The incident took place around midnight, when Mohd Umam, 25, and Mohd Nadeem, were heading out.

A senior police officer said, “It was found that both were shot at by the same person. Families were called and they said the victims are paternal cousins. Umam was on his way to pick up his mother from Kailash Nagar and go shopping. Nadeem was following him as he also wanted to go shopping when the incident took place.”

Police said they were informed by passersby about a man lying in a pool of blood on a service road near Shastri Park junction. Umam was rushed to JPC Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Around 1am, police received a second call about another man lying with bullet wounds. Nadeem was taken to JPC Hospital and referred to GTB Hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said a double murder case was lodged. “A team led by ACP Seelampur was put on the case. They scanned multiple footage, spoke to locals and followed CCTV trail. The accused was identified as a resident of Loni,” he said.

The accused, Md Asraf, 23, was found near Loni and arrested. Police also seized his bike and said that he followed the cousins on the same bike and killed them within a few minutes. “A semi-automatic pistol along with three live cartridges were recovered at his instance. Initial investigation revealed that there was a monetary dispute between them,” the DCP said.

A second officer said the accused had to pay some money to the victims but was avoiding them. When the victims confronted him, they got into a fight and the accused decided to take revenge.

Mohd Mian, Umam’s father, said, “Umam was going to pick up his mother. I was out working and didn’t know what was going on. They were all planning to go shopping for Diwali. My wife was waiting…we received a call around 2-3am. I was told my son is hurt. By the time I reached the hospital, he had died. My sister-in-law’s son also died. They were young boys who were supporting their homes. They have never fought with anyone. Why would anyone do this?”