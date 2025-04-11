New Delhi, Two men were arrested for the alleged daylight robbery here of ₹3.35 lakh from a collection agent near Lahori Gate, police said on Friday. Two held for daylight robbery of ₹ 3.35 lakh in Delhi

They allegedly carried out the robbery on April 2 to repay personal debts, and one of them even gave a portion of the stolen money to his mother, a police official said.

Police arrested Parshu Ram Nishad and Sandeep and the recovered over ₹65,000 from their possession on Thursday.

The arrests were made after analysing more than 400 CCTV cameras across the city, he said.

On April 2, Kamal Singh , a collection agent, was returning to his workplace after collecting payments from clients in Kucha Ghasi Ram when he was hit on the head with a hard object.

The attacker, unidentified at the time, fled with the collection agent's bag containing ₹3.35 lakh.

Singh, who also works at a toy shop, sustained injuries in the attack and reported the incident to the police.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched. Teams combed through CCTV footage from areas including Khari Baoli, Pul Mithai, Subzi Mandi, Filmistan, Jhandewalan, Nabi Karim, and Sadar Bazar, eventually identifying one of the suspects, Sandeep," a senior police officer said.

Sandeep, employed at an LPG stove shop in Sadar Bazar, had gone missing after the robbery.

A police team traced his phone's location to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

A team was dispatched and on Thursday and both Sandeep and his associate Parshu Ram Nishad were apprehended, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery, police said.

Sandeep allegedly knew of the complainant's cash collection routine and tipped-off Nishad, who followed him and attacked him using a brick concealed in a bag. After the robbery, the duo fled Delhi and divided the stolen money in their village, police said.

Further investigations revealed that Nishad had distributed part of his share to his relatives to repay debts, while Sandeep had deposited ₹45,000 into his mother's bank account. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining amount.

While Sandeep was employed in Delhi, Nishad had come to the capital specifically for the robbery, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.