Friday, May 16, 2025
Two held for rendering Delhi man unconscious, robbing him

PTI
May 16, 2025 05:17 PM IST

New Delhi, Two men accused of robbing a government school teacher were arrested in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Friday.

Arjun and Sujeet rendered Jitender Kumar Meena, a primary teacher at a government school in Kadi Vihar, unconscious using a chemical spray before robbing him of his belongings.

The accused confessed to the robbery and revealed that they had planned it with their associates Vishal and Jatin. They used a spray to incapacitate the victim and then robbed him of his belongings. Their accomplices took the victim's phones and wallet, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said.

The alleged incident occurred on May 8. Meena made a PCR call and reported that four men on a motorcycle approached him at Pusta Road around 8 pm, sprayed something at him to render him unconscious, and fled with his motorcycle, two mobile phones, and wallet.

A case was registered and an investigation launched. CCTV camera footage from near the crime scene showed four individuals on a motorcycle approaching the spot and then returning on two motorcycles, Banthia said.

However, their faces were unclear, and the trail was lost after a point.

Meena informed the police that he had tracked one of his stolen phones through an app to Azadpur Mandi. Acting on this lead, the police began inquiries in the nearby Indira Colony area.

While monitoring CCTV cameras at the colony's entry-exit points, the police spotted two men on a motorcycle that matched the description of Meena's two-wheeler motorcycle, Banthia said.

Signalled to stop, they attempted to flee but were overpowered and detained. They were identified as Arjun and Sujeet, he added.

Arjun is a repeat offender and has nine cases, including snatching, theft and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, registered against him. Sujeet had no criminal record but was allegedly influenced by Arjun and developed a drug habit, leading him into crime, the police said.

A stolen motorcycle used in the crime was seized from them. Efforts are underway to trace their accomplices and recover the remaining stolen items.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

