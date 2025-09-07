Two men shot dead in NE Delhi, personal grudge assumed

Two men were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s Pratap Nagar on Friday evening in what police suspect was a fallout of personal enmity. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said on Saturday. Police said a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the deceased were identified as Sudhir Kumar, alias Bunty, 35, and his friend Radhey Prajapati, 30. Police said the Harsh Vihar police station received information about the incident around 7.15pm.

A police team reached C-Block, Pratap Nagar, and learnt that the two men had been shot at by attackers. “Both the victims were rushed to GTB Hospital by their family members, but they succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” Mishra said.

Police said a case was registered under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Arms Act, at Harsh Vihar police station. “Forensic teams have processed the scene of the crime and collected evidence. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused,” Mishra said.

Sudhir’s brother Ajay Kumar, 30, said the victims were sitting outside a parking lot for e-rickshaws and bikes when the attackers arrived. “They were just sitting and talking when five or six men in two vehicles came and fired at them multiple times. They didn’t get a chance to run for their lives,” Ajay said.

Ajay added that his brother and Prajapati had been in conflict with the assailants for over a week. “The fight started over being abused about eight days ago. The two sides beat each other, and my brother and Prajapati were detained by police in the matter. Three days ago also there was a fight, but on Friday, they came and shot the two,” Ajay said.

A relative, requesting anonymity, said Sudhir and Prajapati had been convicted for a 2015 murder in Loni earlier and spent 10 years in jail before being released six months ago. A senior police officer said the accused have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them.