Two passengers de-boarded for misbehaving with crew of Go First

Two foreign nationals were on Friday de-boarded from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa for allegedly misbehaving with the cabin crew, people aware of the matter said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Go First flight 372, has also been reported to the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an airline official confirmed.

While one of the foreign passengers allegedly asked a crew member to sit next to him during a safety briefing; they also abused and made fun of the crew, the official said, requesting anonymity

“Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour),” news agency PTI quoted a Go First spokesperson as saying.

“The matter was reported to the pilot in command and a warning was given to the passengers. They, however, continued to misbehave,” the airline official quoted above added.

“Upon landing, both passengers were offloaded by the airline security staff and handed over to the local police. We have been informed of the matter,” a DGCA official said, requesting not to be named.