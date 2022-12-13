Two schoolgirls run over by speeding car in West Delhi

Two Class 9 students of a Delhi government school were killed after an allegedly speeding Maruti Swift car hit them while they were crossing the Rohtak Road between Metro pillar number 293 and 294 in Peeragarhi area in west Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said. Local residents caught the driver at the accident spot and handed him over to the police.

The place where the accident took place on Sunday is just a few metres away from the spot (near Metro pillar 290) where an allegedly speeding car had hit three Class 12 students of another government school in the same neighbourhood, claiming life of one of them and injuring the other two on April 6.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said that the accident took place around 4pm on the Rohtak Road, at the carriageway going towards Peeragarhi from Nangloi. He identified the two victims Vanshika Mishra and Manvi Chauhan, both aged 14. He added that the victims were on their way to the Peeragarhi village for private tuitions from their house in Udyog Nagar JJ Colony.

DCP Singh said a silver Swift car driven by Arun Sharma,32, hit the two girls near Metro pillar number 294. Both the injured girls were rushed to a nearby Pushpanjali hospital from where they were shifted to Balaji Action Hospital, where Manvi was declared brought dead. Due to non-availability of ventilator there, Vanshika was shifted to Maharaja Agrasen hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

The two bodies were sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital’s mortuary where a post-mortem examination was conducted, said the DCP.

“We registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury under Indian Penal Code’s sections 279, 337 and 304A at the Paschim Vihar West police station and arrested the car driver, Arun Sharma, who is a resident of Nangloi. Sharma repairs hospital equipment and was going towards Peeragarhi with his father Ravi Sharma, when the accident took place. We have also seized the car,” added Singh.

Ravi Saxena, an eyewitness, told the police that he was inside a car showroom with his friend when the Swift car “driven at a high speed and in a zig-zag way” hit the two girls crossing the road. The police registered the FIR on the basis of Saxena’s statement.

“The impact of the hit was such that one girl was flung into the air and landed on the front windscreen of the car. My friend Nasir and I rushed for help, caught the car driver and took the two girls to Pushpanjali hospital in the same car. I also informed the police about the accident,” said Saxena in his complaint.

In the light of the fact that a similar accident had claimed life of another schoolgirl in April and a demonstration by her family members and other residents, police officers met local residents on Sunday to ensure peace.

However, when the second girl died during treatment on Monday, nearly 300 people, including family members and neighbours, gathered near the accident spot and tried to block the main Rohtak Road. However, the local police reached the spot and prevented the people from blocking the movement of vehicles. The agitated crowd gathered on a service lane near the car showroom, and started moving towards the residence of the local Aam Aadmi party (AAP) MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen.

“They wanted to meet the MLA on two issues – why no foot overbridge was constructed despite assurance given by him after the April’s mishap, and installation of a traffic signal with zebra crossing at Metro pillar number 294,” said a senior police officer.

The crowd reached the MLA’s house and protested for nearly two hours, the officer said.

“After the previous accident, I had assured the people of getting a FoB constructed and sought a year’s time for completing the work. Unfortunately, a second such mishap claimed two lives and the aggrieved people held a protest outside my house. I told them that the process of constructing the FoB is in its final stages, and work will begin in three-four months. However, the people demanded an assurance in writing. I gave them in writing that the FoB will be constructed in six months. We already have got clearance from all agencies. The file will now be sent for approval of funds,” said Shokeen.

Vanshika was the only child of her parents. Her father, Sanjay Mishra, works as a peon with a chartered accountant (CA). Manvi is survived by her parents and elder brother, Arpit Chauhan,18. Her father, Dhanvir Chauna, is a farmer in a village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

“I was at home when I heard some people screaming outside that two girls were hit by a car. I rushed there and learnt my sister was among the injured. I went to the hospital and came to know that she has died. Some onlookers told me that my sister was flung into the air and landed on the car’s windshield after being hit,” said Aprit.

Vanshika’s family said that they have donated her eyes to the hospital.

Vanshika’s uncle, Ashish Kumar Mishra, said, “She was the only child of my sister and brother-in-law. My sister is four months pregnant. She is in a shock. Our children lose their lives in road accidents only because we are poor people, and only matter to politicians during elections.”

In 2021, 4,720 road crashes took place in Delhi in which 4,273 people were injured and 1,239 lost their lives, according to the Delhi Road Crash Report of 2021 released by the Delhi Traffic police. The report shows that 41% of the total victims killed in road crashes in Delhi were pedestrians, with the scooter or motorcycle riders being the second most vulnerable group constituting 38% of fatalities.

