Two snatchers arrested, four phones seized by New Friends Colony police

New Delhi: Two men, involved in several cases of snatching, were arrested by the police personnel of the New Friends Colony(NFC) police station, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police said one of the arrested suspects, Rohan, is a bad character of the Govindpuri police station, and the second, identified by the police as Anil, was without a job and had joined Rohan to make money by snatching phones.

In police terminology, a bad character is a person with a history of criminal cases, whose activities must be monitored because he/she could disrupt the law and order of the area. Police prepare a file on such bad characters listing their case history, contacts, photographs and hideout among other such details.

In the latest case, police said they have recovered six stolen cell phones from the two men. “On February 8, our two constables Jony and Ram Kishan were patrolling the Taimoor Nagar area, when they noticed a man near a kiosk. Our officers found him suspicious. That man also got up and started running away as the officers approached him,” said Esha Pandey, deputy commissioner of police(south east)

DCP Pandey said that when the suspect started running, the two constables ran after him and later caught him after a short chase.

“On cursory search, he was found carrying a button activated knife, and two mobile phones. He was taken into custody for questioning. On asking about the ownership details of mobile phones, he could not provide any satisfactory reply. After checking on ZIP NET, one of the recovered mobile phones was found snatched in two cases of New Friends Colony,” said DCP Pandey.

Police said the man identified himself as Rohan Singh(24), a resident of Govindpuri. Police said Rohan is listed as a bad character of the Govindpuri police station.

“He confessed that he had committed snatching and theft in different areas of south east district. He disclosed that he used to give snatched and stolen mobile phones to one of his friends Anil, a resident of Harkesh Nagar, Okhla. Our team raided Anil’s house and recovered four more cell phones. We have found that the two phones were snatched from NFC area, and are trying find the details of other phones,” said DCP Pandey.

Police said the two men disclosed they are addicted to drugs and alcohol because of which they committed the crimes.