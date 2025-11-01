Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death over ₹10 in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Sunday night, police said. Two stab man to death over ₹10 in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

According to police, the victim, Vikas Yadav, 26, was purportedly killed after he refused to give ₹10 to the accused Nikhil,19, and Naresh, 23for pan masala. The accused and victim are daily wagers and known to each other.

A police officer said that around 10pm on Sunday, officers at the Raj Park police station were informed about a stabbing case and on reaching the spot, they found that the man was stabbed in the thigh and his father had taken him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital.

“Yadav died during treatment due to excessive bleeding the next morning. The victim’s father told investigators that his son told him that Nikhil and Naresh, residents of the same area, stabbed him when he refused to give them money to buy pan masala. An attempt to murder case that was initially registered was converted into a murder case. Accordingly, raids were conducted and the two alleged accused were arrested on Tuesday,” the officer added.

The police said that Naresh is previously involved in a narcotic drug manufacturing case that was registered at the Sultanpuri police station.