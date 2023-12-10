Two tiger cubs to be put up in Delhi zoo enclosures

The two Royal Bengal tiger cubs born at the Delhi Zoo in May this year will likely be released into the animal enclosure for public viewing on Tuesday, according to Delhi zoo officials aware of the matter. The tiger cubs were born at the zoo on May 4 after a long hiatus of nearly 18 years. One of the two cubs born to tigress Siddhi. (HT Photo)

The cubs were born to tigress Siddhi and are yet to be named. Siddhi delivered five cubs but three of them were stillborns.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Cubs are kept under surveillance and care of the veterinary staff for at least six months before they can be released in the animal enclosure with other adults. All vaccination is now complete and they are likely to be released for public viewing on Tuesday,” said the Delhi zoo director Akanksha Mahajan in a statement on Monday.

Before the birth of these cubs, the zoo had four adult Royal Bengal tigers — Karan, Siddhi, Aditi, and Barkha. Tigress Siddhi and Aditi were both born in the wild and were acquired by the Delhi zoo from Gorewada in Nagpur. Officials said the last time a Royal Bengal tiger cub was born at the zoo was on January 16, 2005, making it nearly two decades since a successful breeding.

Three white tiger cubs were also born at the Delhi zoo last year — Avni and Vyom. The cubs, born in August last year, were released in their enclosure for the first time in April and the zoo also celebrated their first birthday this August.

The zoo has been housing tigers since its inauguration on November 1, 1959. In 2010, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) started a planned conservation breeding programme of 73 critically endangered wild animal species as part of the National Zoo Policy, 1998. Under it, the Delhi Zoo has been chosen for tiger conservation and breeding.