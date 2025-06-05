Undertrial prisoner killed by inmates at Delhi court lock-up, initial probe reveals old rivalry

An undertrial prisoner was killed by two inmates inside the Saket court lock-up, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Aman (24), was undergoing trial in an attempted murder case. He was brought to the Saket court for a hearing and kept in the lock-up before being produced before the judge. There were multiple undertrial prisoners in the Kharja No. 5 of the lock up when the incident took place.(Pixabay/ Representational)

The two accused prisoners – Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha – allegedly smashed his head on the walls and kept kicking him, PTI quoted police officials as saying. All three – the two accused and the victim – were lodged in Tihar Jail number 8.

Aman was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which his body was sent for post-mortem.

While a police source told PTI that a team had been formed to probe the matter, a preliminary inquiry has revealed that an old rivalry might be the reason for the incident.

Aman, a resident of Govindpuri, had allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife in 2024, according to the PTI report. Police said that the dispute had escalated during their custody.

There were multiple undertrial prisoners in the Kharja No. 5 of the lock up when the incident took place, PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan as saying.

Probe underway as bar association members flag security lapse

An investigation is underway, with police looking into – among other aspects – the reason for the slow response of the security personnel present inside the lock-up.

Police sources said that senior officers had been informed about the matter, according to PTI. They further added that the investigating teams would try to gather information about the timeline of events from other undertrial prisoners.

Anil Basoya, Secretary of Saket Bar Association, told ANI that such an incident had never taken place in Saket court before, adding that no weapon was used for the crime.

Meanwhile, Advocate Virender Kasana, former Secretary Patiala House Court Bar Association, flagged the security lapse on the part of the Delhi police.

"This is a very serious incident and a major security lapse of the Delhi Police. Putting three people who knew each other due to an old feud is a very serious issue. All police officials know when they are bringing criminals to court. But keeping them in the same cell is a major lapse in security," Kasana told PTI.