Unease of doing business: Traders say curbs throwing future in doubt

Businesses in the Capital are bleeding money as they rack up fixed costs in the face of curbs and curfews, while people are thronging malls and markets in neighbouring NCR cities over the weekend, traders’ representatives said on Saturday, issuing fresh appeals to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to roll back curbs keeping in mind their livelihood, the drop in cases, high vaccination rates, and low hospitalisation numbers, in the third wave of Covid infections.

A Delhi government-led exercise to gather the vaccination details of workers employed in at least a dozen of the city’s large markets, such as those at Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar, separately found that 100% of the staff have taken both their shots of coronavirus vaccines.

“When there was a need for such restrictions, all traders and market associations welcomed the weekend lockdowns and odd-even restrictions for shops. Even this time, when the third wave began, we did not say no and implemented all DDMA orders. But I must say that we are stretching the restrictions too far now because the positivity rate is declining, and most people are vaccinated,” said Ashwani Marwah, general secretary, Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN).

“Even European countries, which were badly hit by the third wave, lifted restrictions in a timely manner,” he added.

There is a weekend curfew in the city since January 4 and restaurants and bars have been closed for dine-in service since January 11. None of these restrictions are in place in neighbouring Noida and Gurugram.

On Friday, DDMA allowed private offices to reopen with 50% on-site staff from next week but maintained the weekend and night curfews, notwithstanding a request from the city’s elected government that sought these curbs to be rolled back.

On Saturday, however, senior government officials involved in Covid-19 management indicated that DDMA was likely to begin relaxations next week. “This was anyway going to be the last week where status quo was to be maintained on the restrictions, unless cases start spiralling again. Next week, there is going to be a DDMA meeting to review the city’s Covid-19 situation and relaxing some of the curbs will be the main talking point vis-a-vis the downward trend in daily cases, positivity rate and hospitalisations,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

The city recorded 11,486 new cases on Saturday, up 7% from Friday, driven by a significant 18% jump in testing. The test positivity rate fell from 18.04% to 16.36%. At its peak on January 13, the city recorded over 30% test positivity. But even then, hospitalisation numbers remained low, indicating no significant burden on health infrastructure by the milder Omicron variant which has driven the current wave.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said the association has sent a letter to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal demanding relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi. Baijal is the chairperson of the DDMA and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is its vice-chairperson.

“CAIT has stated that the odd-even system has caused more trouble to the consumers. It leads to more crowding because 50% of the shops remain shut, while the number of customers remain the same. The odd-even rule and the weekly lockdown should be removed, and emphasis should be put on strict implementation of Covid protocols. CAIT has suggested that the working hours of markets should be changed from 10am to 5pm, while hotels and restaurants should be allowed to open with 50% capacity as given to private offices. Considering the requirements and obligations of weddings happening in Delhi, at least 100 persons should be allowed to attend instead of 20,” he said.

This week, CAIT conducted an online survey in which it claimed that 96% of the traders said markets should be open on weekdays, while 97% insisted on strict adherence to Covid-19 safety rules. The survey also showed that businesses of 86% of the traders dropped to almost 40% of their regular earnings in the last 20 days due to Covid-19.

Data from the state health department showed that, as on Saturday, at least 12 of the biggest or most popular markets and malls in Delhi are “fully vaccinated” -- an initiative which other states and UTs are now replicating. These fully vaccinated markets include those at Lajpat Nagar, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, Madhu Vihar and Laxmi Nagar, and the malls DLF Avenue, Select CityWalk, V3S. These have been given official “fully vaccinated” certification by the Delhi government.

A V3S mall executive said some people are going to Noida or Gurugram to purchase items or to eat out because the existing curbs give them a “lockdown-like” impression in the Capital. “Adjoining states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh do not have weekend curfew. They also do not have the odd-even rule. We are losing business to adjoining states because of all this,” said this person, asking not to be named.

“There are so many shops on rent that pay over ₹1 lakh per month. How will traders pay rent and continue the work? The government should relax the norms,” said Anil Taneja, president of Nehru Place Market Welfare Association, said, their business has been badly hit.

Paramjit Singh, vice president, Sadar Bazar Traders Association, said traders are not able to recover losses they faced in last two years. “The curbs must be relaxed because we are getting no concession in house tax, electricity/water bills, trade license fees for our shops. The government can also calculate on pro rata basis because ideally each shop is operating only for about 10 days a month under the existing rules,” he said.

A demand for rolling back curbs also came from the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, which appoints the LG. “Apart from traders, thousands of people who work in trading establishments are facing salary cuts while daily wage labourers are totally losing their income. I request you (Anil Baijal) to immediately convene a meeting of DDMA to review the restrictions and orderly withdrawal of the odd-even system for markets along with the lifting of the weekend curfew,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said in his letter to Baijal.

