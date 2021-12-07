Unmasked weddings: Peer pressure or make-up woes?

To wear or not to wear a mask is the question that denizens have been pondering at weddings. And quite visibly, many wedding guests are letting go of the guard when turning up for #DilliwaliShaadi. Stating flimsy reasons such as the mask spoiling makeup and difficulties in devouring shaadi wale snacks, many are justifying their act. And some say that it’s mostly the peer pressure that’s to be blamed. But is that worth taking the risk?

Ayushi Singhal, homemaker and an influencer mum based in Punjabi Bagh, says, “I’ve attended two weddings this season, and abhi tak I haven’t spotted anybody wearing a mask. With the Omicron threat looming large, it’s shocking to see guests at weddings deciding to not mask up. The main reason they say is that it’s super uncomfortable to dance and enjoy at a wedding with the mask on. But is that really worth the risk?”

“Being a bridesmaid, wearing a mask at a wedding was quite difficult for me especially when running errands,” says Sanya Bachhan, an IT professional from Gurugram, adding, “I paid so many grands for the makeup and didn’t want it to get smudged... Earlier, mostly the bride and groom and their close family members used to unmask themselves for the ceremony. But now I see more and more people feel it’s OK to unmask to enjoy a wee bit since they are fully vaccinated.”

“Jab ghar ke functions the toh we knew everyone is vaxxed and were fine with people removing their masks to socialise, but not at the wedding which has so many people,” says Sonam Malhotra, a ticketing executive from Gurugram, adding, “Don’t know how there’s a trust build up ki mask utarke sab ek saath baith sakte hain. Aisa karne se chehre toh pehchaan mein aa payenge, but how can you be sure to not carry back home the virus? It’s extremely risky what people are doing.”

Sharing her experience, Samridhi Verma, a teacher based in Kalkaji Extension, recalls her cousin’s wedding saying, “It was a night event and enjoy karte time kisi ne bhi mask nahi pehena. And one of my other cousins who has asthma and came wearing a mask also let her guard down seeing others. It’s wrong to feel peer pressure.”

