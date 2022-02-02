Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Unpaid for 4 months, doctors, staff of Swami Dayanand Hospital go on strike
delhi news

Unpaid for 4 months, doctors, staff of Swami Dayanand Hospital go on strike

Doctors, nurses and paramedics of the municipal-run Swami Dayanand Hospital have gone on a strike from Tuesday over the non-payment of salaries for the past four months, the municipal corporation doctors’ association has said
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Doctors, nurses and paramedics of the municipal-run Swami Dayanand Hospital have gone on a strike from Tuesday over the non-payment of salaries for the past four months, the municipal corporation doctors’ association has said.

Doctors at Swami Dayanand Hospital, which is run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and is currently also treating Covid-19 patients, said the staff have not received salaries since the past four months. They have started the strike as a last resort to prod the “seemingly asleep” municipal authorities into action so that they release the salaries of health-care workers with immediate effect.

“The government released its budget today and we the corona warriors of Swami Dayanand Hospital are fighting for our hard-earned salaries that have not been paid for four months. We have taken this up with the commissioner of the EDMC, but we haven’t gotten any response,” said the doctors’ association on Tuesday.

The doctors, nurses and other frontline staff assembled on the grounds of the hospital as part of the protest on Tuesday.

A junior doctor working at the hospital said the issue of salary payments was raised with the hospital administration several times but it was never addressed.

“We have battled the worst Covid waves but we are not even getting paid our rightful compensation—our salaries. The government is calling us Covid warriors asking people to light lamps and clap for us but in reality, we are not even being given our rightful compensations,” the doctor said, requesting anonymity.

Multiple calls and messages to the EDMC commissioner, mayor and spokespersons to get a response on the strike went unanswered.

