Unsafe links, millets: Full ‘Rashtraneeti’ curriculum rolls out

What to do when you accidentally click on a unverified link, the importance of millets, and the role of media and tech— these are some of the topics that government school students will be taught under the Rashtraneeti programme, which has now been rolled out for the full ongoing academic session.

Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The programme, run by the directorate of education (DoE), was first launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government mid-academic session last year with the goal to impart civic education.

The government rolled out all the academic themes for the 2026–27 session, including “Leadership and Active Citizenship”, “Bharat@2047”, “water management”, “environment”, and “Nourished Nation”.

The nine themes will be covered between April and January, with June set aside for Rashtraneeti-based summer holiday assignments, said an official from the education department.

“We introduced three themes in the last academic session while the detailed course was being developed, which has now been fully implemented,” said the official. The themes last year were “governance”, “inclusiveness”, and “national pride” for the month of November, December, and January, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is an experiential learning programme, it requires activities for each theme,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is an experiential learning programme, it requires activities for each theme,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The “leadership and active citizenship” lesson will include chapters on various social platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook along with their proper usage, including the kind of information that should be revealed on them. The Viksit Bharat@2047 will comprise on chapters on digital Bharat, media, technology, and sports; while the environment theme will comprise of topics on transition towards cleaner energy sources, and role of citizens in adopting greener practices. The course module, currently being introduced only in Hindi, will remain the same from nursery to Class 12, though activities will vary according to students’ class levels, according to a copy of the module HT has seen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “leadership and active citizenship” lesson will include chapters on various social platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook along with their proper usage, including the kind of information that should be revealed on them. The Viksit Bharat@2047 will comprise on chapters on digital Bharat, media, technology, and sports; while the environment theme will comprise of topics on transition towards cleaner energy sources, and role of citizens in adopting greener practices. The course module, currently being introduced only in Hindi, will remain the same from nursery to Class 12, though activities will vary according to students’ class levels, according to a copy of the module HT has seen. {{/usCountry}}

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The Rashtraneeti programme was launched by the BJP-led Delhi government along with two other schemes — New Era Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and Science of Living in September last year, replacing the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s schemes like “Business Blasters”, “Happiness Curriculum”, and “Mission Buniyaad”.

Ahead of the beginning of the 2026-27 academic session, the DoE had issued an order for the continuation of the programme along with the functioning of the seven Rashtraneeti sub-committees. The seven committees comprised of ‘Virasat’, ‘Niramaya’, ‘Sahitya’, ‘Neeti’, ‘Eco Club for Mission LiFE’, ‘Prahari’, and ‘Inclusive’ on culture and heritage, sports, creative expression, governance, environment, drug-free safe school environment, and ensuring participation of all learners, respectively.

“All schools shall continue the implementation of the Rashtraneeti programme and related activities in all government schools of directorate of education for the academic session 2026-27,” the DoE circular dated March 25 said.

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The three themes introduced last session and continued this year include topics such as gender sensitisation, Divyang (persons with special abilities), and the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with the contributions of its leaders, including Veer Savarkar, Swami Vivekanand, Subhash Chandra Bose, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the module said.

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