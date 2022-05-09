UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage

A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi’s Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.

The woman said in her complaint that the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped her over the next few years. In 2021, the accused told her that he was going to the hills for meditation and never returned. In March this year, a woman called the victim’s father and stated she was the accused’s wife. She asked the father to tell the victim not to contact the accused.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC on Friday, said police.

