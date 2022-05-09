UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi’s Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday.
In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
The woman said in her complaint that the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped her over the next few years. In 2021, the accused told her that he was going to the hills for meditation and never returned. In March this year, a woman called the victim’s father and stated she was the accused’s wife. She asked the father to tell the victim not to contact the accused.
Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC on Friday, said police.
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on 'Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective' at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country's efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
Ludhiana: Gangster, aides open fire at man’s house in Tibba
Jatinder Jindi, a member of Puneet Bains gang, and his aides opened fire at the home of a man in Tibba area on Saturday following an argument over a petty issue. The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar stated that he and his friend, Sandy of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba, work at a hosiery factory in Daresi area as salesmen.
₹1-crore relief for kin of army man from Hoshiarpur killed in Arunachal
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The mortal remains of Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours. His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.
Ludhiana: Nepalese house helps ransack ex-AIG’s house
The accused have been identified as Karan and his wife Geeta. Their accomplices are yet to be identified. Kamaljit's father-in-law, Amrik Singh said that the family had hired the couple 10 days ago. A domestic help had stolen ₹4 lakh in cash and gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town. A Nepalese help robbed the house of his employer in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.
