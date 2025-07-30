Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP woman found dead in Delhi, ‘friend’ she had an argument with detained

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 01:20 am IST

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and Deepak has been detained, said police.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in outer north Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday, with police detaining her friend, an official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.(Representational Photo/Screengrab/X/@ANI)
The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.(Representational Photo/Screengrab/X/@ANI)

According to police, they received information regarding a woman lying unconscious at a house in the area. Upon reaching the spot Sadhana Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was found dead.

"During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place between the woman and a man, Deepak prior to her death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and Deepak has been detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death and forensic along with crime teams have inspected the scene.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death point to possible foul play and that all angles are being probed. The nature of the woman's relationship with the suspect and the reason behind their argument are also being examined.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / UP woman found dead in Delhi, ‘friend’ she had an argument with detained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On