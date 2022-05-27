Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
delhi news

Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks

An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena (R) with chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) at the Raj Niwas on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Soon after taking oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi International Airport and asked officials to fix timelines for civic infrastructure upgrade, landscaping, footpath repairs, and the beautification of the Capital and submit the report to him.

Accompanied by senior officials, he inspected SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.

An official from the LG’s office said Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.

“The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

He also stressed on the use of recycled drain water to green dry stretches, and on the collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.

