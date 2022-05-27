Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks

Soon after taking oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi International Airport and asked officials to fix timelines for civic infrastructure upgrade, landscaping, footpath repairs, and the beautification of the Capital and submit the report to him.

Accompanied by senior officials, he inspected SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.

An official from the LG’s office said Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.

“The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

He also stressed on the use of recycled drain water to green dry stretches, and on the collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.