Home / Cities / Delhi News / Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
delhi news

Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks

  • An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena (R) with chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) at the Raj Niwas on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(PTI)
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena (R) with chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi (C) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) at the Raj Niwas on Thursday, May 26, 2022.(PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Soon after taking oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi International Airport and asked officials to fix timelines for civic infrastructure upgrade, landscaping, footpath repairs, and the beautification of the Capital and submit the report to him.

Accompanied by senior officials, he inspected SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.

Also Read | ‘Will work as city’s local guardian’: Delhi’s new LG Saxena takes oath

An official from the LG’s office said Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.

“The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

He also stressed on the use of recycled drain water to green dry stretches, and on the collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news delhi lieutenant governor + 1 more
delhi delhi news delhi lieutenant governor
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)

    Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44

    Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh's EWS colonies and villages. A cheating case has been registered against Harish Mittu. The complaint said they were cheated of 1.04 crore.

  • The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. (HT Photo)

    Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages

    The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.

  • Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. (Image for representational purpose)

    PU revises schedule for entrance exams

    Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.

  • A case has been registered against the unidentified accused on the basis of video and a hunt for him has been launched. (Image for representational purpose only)

    Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked

    Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.

  • UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools

    To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out