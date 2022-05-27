Upgrade civic infra: Delhi's new LG Saxena after checks
- An official from the LG’s office said Vinai Kumar Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.
Soon after taking oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi International Airport and asked officials to fix timelines for civic infrastructure upgrade, landscaping, footpath repairs, and the beautification of the Capital and submit the report to him.
Accompanied by senior officials, he inspected SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House round about among other places.
Also Read | ‘Will work as city’s local guardian’: Delhi’s new LG Saxena takes oath
An official from the LG’s office said Saxena stopped at around 20 spots during the visit and asked the officials concerned to clean the area wherever he spotted garbage.
“The LG directed the officials concerned to take action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage,” Saxena’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
He also stressed on the use of recycled drain water to green dry stretches, and on the collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.
-
Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh's EWS colonies and villages. A cheating case has been registered against Harish Mittu. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore.
-
Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.
-
PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
-
Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked
Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.
-
Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics